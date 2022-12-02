Home Health Diabetes. Snami also rejects the new measures on Aifa’s Note 100: “Further burdens for general practitioners”
by admin
The independent trade union against the measure that provides for the computerized prescription form: “It is not possible to work in this way if a note must be applied for each drug that is prescribed or take into account a therapeutic plan or other limitations”.

02 DIC

“Absolutely contrary to the provisions of Aifa’s Note 100.” The national leaders of the Snami union are once again “ready to raise a wall in defense of the many general practitioners left to their fate and continually suffocated by a load of work that is a hindrance to their clinical activity in the area”.

“I will ask for an immediate confrontation with the ministerial and drug agency officials – he says angel head, national president of Snami, – because it is not possible that measures that enormously damage general practitioners will arrive at almost fixed deadlines. From today, in fact, they are the only ones who have to take on the prescription of therapeutic plans for diabetic patients, through the Healthcare Card telematic system.”

“The sequence of regulatory interventions is unacceptable – he adds Gianfranco Breccia, Snami National Secretary – which add up to a very long list of tasks and duties, all placed on the shoulders of general practitioners. As usual, note 100 was issued without any consultation and in fact once again wrong-footing the whole category”.

“It is not possible to work in this way- he continues Matthew Picerna, Deputy National Secretary Snamise, for each drug that is prescribed a note must be applied or a therapeutic plan or other limitations must be taken into account. The umpteenth decision that comes in a period that has always been full of bureaucratic activities and called to assist all patients affected by seasonal flu and with the commitment of vaccination.

” Note 100 should be suspended as soon as possible – concludes Angelo Testa – and a table should be opened immediately to re-discuss all the other Aifa notes. We think that in an emergency context like the one we are experiencing, it is useful to abolish all notes and therapeutic plans” .

02 December 2022
© breaking latest news


