Nowadays, the more and more important personal data on mobile phones and computers, browsing records, account passwords, credit card information, etc., all have the opportunity to be hacked. And VPN can become a layer of security for the Internet. Surfshark VPN not only protects privacy, but also has many practical functions. It can even bring users a more exciting entertainment experience on PS4/PS5. The following are some practical functions of VPN, so that you can have a better Internet experience while surfing the Internet at ease.

Privacy

In general we wouldn’t recommend using a free VPN because you don’t know what kind of data hackers are going to steal from the host. Paid VPN can protect the security of network use, such as hiding browsing history, account and password, credit card information, etc., to prevent being tracked and intruded by hackers, especially for PS4/PS5, where player user data and game content are stored.

No need to sacrifice internet speed

Games are often won or lost by a fraction of a second, and VPN connection speeds depend on the distance from the server. The closer the distance, the faster the speed! Surfshark has more than 3,200 servers in 95 countries around the world and can connect to servers close to your actual location. Surfshark also offers VPN protocols like Wireguard, each of which is fast and secure.

Buying games across regions

Sometimes the popular game masterpiece launched by PlayStation may not be listed in Taiwan, or it may not be released in the first time. At this time, use Surfshark VPN to switch the region to the United States, Japan and other countries that are listed, and you can buy it as soon as possible, and you can even start special games during foreign schedule events.

Surfshark VPN unique advantages

In addition to the functions that other VPNs have, Surfshark VPN also provides the advantage of an unlimited number of devices. With just one account, you can protect all the devices of yourself, family and friends at the same time.

Now Surfshark VPN has a limited-time promotion, not only exclusive 12% discount and 2 months free, but also a 30-day money-back guarantee.