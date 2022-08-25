We report a magnificent piece, published today on The truthfrom Daniele Capezzone. Taking its cue from an astonishing conclusion of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, ours has inflicted a deadly blow of Ko to the Taliban of the masks. In a nutshell, on the website of the aforementioned Federation, to the question of the hundred guns “the masks are still useful against Covid-19” the following answer was provided: “We do not know. We do not know whether protecting the face with a mask protects against contagion and, if so, to what extent. “

However, after citing extensive research carried out by the Pacific Northwest evidence-based practice center of Portland, in the USA, where it emerged once again that there is no shred of accurate study in support of such a hateful obligation, the site in question concludes in a shamefully Pilates-like way: “Waiting for more credible studies, the good sense teaches that covering the mouth and nose is a good way to reduce the transmission of droplets – even better if you were traveling with a diving suit, we would add -. And indeed, if you have a cough, it is a matter of good manners to do so, regardless of the evidence that may have come from clinical studies. “

“So – comments Capezzone more and more indignantly – we are even at State dispenser of the precepts of good education, because the ethical state was not already authoritarian enough, evidently. ” Then, on the same site, comes a cracking conclusion to say the least. Citing a previous and rather inconclusive WHO seminar on the theme of seasonal flu, in which the controversial issue of masks was addressed, this is the final sentence of the Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists: “Considering a low-cost intervention ineffective how to wear a face mask because there is no evidence from clinical trials does not seem like a brilliant idea. “

“So – Capezzone points out bitterly -, there is someone who, in August 2022, after taxpayers’ money thrown out of the window to buy masks of all kinds, and after the slaughter of our individual freedoms, tells us that it was a “low cost” intervention. And here it is the “low cost” – the material one, given that the damage on a psychological and social level we will see in their enormous severity only in the time to come – as reported in the margin of the article in question, as reported by the Italian company of environmental medicine: 46 billion masks used in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic, or more than a third of the total of those used throughout the world, which amount to 129 billion. An astonishing comparison that confirms in a plastic way that Italy in a short time has become a very rigid health republic to make any past or present totalitarian regime pale.

A health republic whose identifying symbol, like a swastika or a hammer and sickle, continues to be the mask, which gives unnecessary personal protective equipment it quickly turned into a real instrument of political control over society.

Claudio Romiti, 25 August 2022