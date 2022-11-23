In Italy there are about 4 million diabetics, but it is estimated there is at least another million completely unaware having too high blood sugar. well then pay attention to some signs little known (besides constant thirst and frequent need to urinate) that could be a sign of the disease.

There is a very close correlation between gum disease and diabetes: in those who suffer from periodontitisor the most serious gingival inflammation that manifests itself with swelling, bleeding, discomfort and hypersensitivity teeth, the probability of diabetes is 20 percent higher. Often the dentist is the first to suspect high blood sugar, so much so that the Italian Society of Periodontology has recently drawn up a joint document with diabetologists to reiterate the opportunity to refer patients with inflamed gums to check-ups, especially if they have other risk for diabetes such as overweight, obesity, sedentary lifestyle.

Moreover treating teeth and gums increases the possibility of keeping diabetes under control as well: for example, the glycated hemoglobin value, indicative of the blood sugar trend in the last two, three months, is positively affected by the decrease in gingival inflammation through specific interventions by the dentist, such as mechanical decontamination of plaque biofilm on the teeth.