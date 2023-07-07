Home » Dialtec by Meloni Marco and CSas / Ministry of Health
Health

Dialtec by Meloni Marco and CSas / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3283/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14549/2022 Dialtec di Meloni Marco and CSas against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions, Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the relevant regional and/or provincial Health Service Bodies, Abbott Medical Italia Srl and against IM*Medical Sas di Ivan Maini & C.

Attachments:

Ministry and Regions DIALTEC letter (PDF 185.7 Kb)

motifs added SARDINIA (3) (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Presidential order (7) (PDF 95.9 Kb)

introductory appeal (7) (PDF 467.9 Kb)

