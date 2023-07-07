Balcony power plant: According to Verivox, mini solar systems can pay for themselves after just three years

economy balcony power plants

According to Verivox, mini solar systems can pay for themselves after just three years

Status: 07.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Apartments with balcony power plant and photovoltaic system

Which: pa/SVEN SIMON/Frank Hoermann

According to Verivox, balcony power plants are becoming cheaper and cheaper. And under optimal conditions, they can pay for themselves after just three years. Since the beginning of the year, VAT has also been waived for the systems.

Anyone who has installed a mini solar system on their balcony can, under ideal conditions, recoup the costs after just three years. “Balcony power plants have become increasingly cheaper in recent years. That’s why they pay off faster and faster,” said the Heidelberg comparison portal Verivox on Thursday. Since the beginning of this year, VAT for the systems has also been eliminated.

According to Verivox, a 600-watt system can supply up to 570 kilowatt hours of electricity per year. If you use all of this electricity yourself, this results in savings of almost 230 euros at a kilowatt hour price of just under 40 cents, as the comparison portal calculates. A system costing between 700 and 900 euros pays for itself after three to four years. If the mini power plant runs for 20 years, around 4500 euros in electricity costs could be saved.

The decisive factors are the solar radiation and consumption habits: solar power is generated during the day and then has to be used. A lot of sun, for example a south-facing balcony, also promises the best yield of solar power. The modules should be attached at a slight angle for this purpose.

“However, the systems are often worthwhile even if ideal conditions are not achieved,” explained Verivox. It will then take a little longer for them to pay off. According to Verivox, the balcony power plants are particularly popular in northern Germany, where the systems were recently promoted – they are still not very common in large cities.

A total of around 220,000 mini solar systems are registered with the Federal Network Agency, 148,000 of which were registered this year, according to Verivox. There is also an unknown number of unregistered devices.

