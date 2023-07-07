Home » In Zaragoza people clinging to the roofs of cars dragged away by the water – Corriere TV
In Zaragoza people clinging to the roofs of cars dragged away by the water – Corriere TV

In Zaragoza people clinging to the roofs of cars dragged away by the water – Corriere TV

The Spanish city hit by a water bomb. The mayor: «An unprecedented episode»

People trapped or clinging to the roofs of cars washed away by the water. Images coming from Zaragoza, Spain. The city was hit by a water bomb which caused a lot of damage.

“We have no historical data of any similar episode in the past,” commented mayor Natalia Chueca.

Several streets in the southeast of the city (Spain’s fifth largest by population) were completely flooded. Several people needed the intervention of firefighters after being stranded in their vehicles due to the sudden storm.

July 7, 2023 – Updated July 7, 2023, 6:05 pm

