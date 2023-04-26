Did you know that comfort foods increase stress? What you should eliminate from the diet right away

Comfort food increases stress! Do you know what it is? You should pay close attention to what you eat!

Stress is the evil of our times. All immersed in the frenetic rhythms of everyday life, we do nothing but run quickly from one place to another, between family and professional commitments.

The consequence of this chaotic lifestyle inevitably has repercussions on the psychophysical state of health, and here the stress. Symptoms such as sadness, agitation, nervousness and short temper appear. In the most severe cases, episodes of insomnia which can last even months, with a consequent imbalance also in the appetite. The so-called stress hormone, in fact the cortisol it damages the body and the psyche if its levels are very high. But did you know that there are some foods that only increase stress?

Stress, taking refuge in food doesn’t help, actually it can make the problem worse

It is about the so-called comfort food that is, comfort foods which bring an immediate feeling of well-being. That’s why when you are particularly discouraged, sad and stressed you feel attacked by the desire to eat these foods.

The intake of comfort foods ensures the production of hormones which bring about a sensation of immediate relaxation, but be careful because in the long run they trigger the opposite effect. When you feel nervous it is easy to resort to this trick, that is to seek relief through the high-calorie foods such as fast food or particularly sugary foods. But it is a habit that should be eliminated.

In fact, high values ​​of are released in the body dopamine, insulin, cortisol and leptin, substances that bring an immediate sense of well-being, but which in the long run make you even more stressed! To fight stress and anxiety therefore one must not take refuge in food, but ask for concrete help from a mental health expert who knows how to direct towards the resolution of the problem.

In fact, eating to feel better is a “trap” into which many people fall, but there is the risk of establishing a vicious and dangerous circle for health. In fact, the constant intake of these foods favors a rapid weight gain, with the consequence that you will then feel doubly sad and demotivated. That’s why it is necessary to run for cover to take care of your body and your mind. It should be emphasized that no food should be pilloried, even high-calorie foods can be easily enjoyed, just don’t overdo it.