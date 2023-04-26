Google CEO hints at the 3 key points of the May conference!The first Pixel folding phone is also suspected to appear

(Photo/Reuters)

Google held a financial report meeting today. CEO Sundar Pichai announced in advance the key points of the upcoming I/O Developers Conference on May 10, streamlined the location and listed 3 items, and at the same time sent a meeting photo on Twitter, which seems to make Pixel Fold The foldable phone was exposed.

Sundar Pichai said: “At Google I/O, we will update how we are using AI technology across various products, including Pixel devices, and the latest Android development that we are looking forward to.” Although he did not disclose details, however In order to keep up with this wave of AI trends, Google will obviously spend more time focusing on software technology.

In addition, Sundar Pichai also uploaded a photo of the meeting on Twitter. The foreign media “9to5google” found that the mobile phone next to the silver laptop at the lower left has special post-processing blurring. It is suspected that it may be the unpublished Pixel Fold folding mobile phone, but The picture is not clear, and no information can be obtained yet.

Comprehensive foreign news, the Google I/O Developers Conference will announce the new version of Android 14 and various Google service updates. Three new products will be released on the same stage, such as the mid-range mobile phone Pixel 7a, tablet computer Pixel Tablet and the first The folding phone Pixel Fold.

