Die International Conference on Pharmaceutical Innovation and Development 2023 wurde …

Yantai Administration for Market Regulation

Yantai, China (ots/PRNewswire)

On the morning of July 13, the International Conference on Pharmaceutical Innovation and Development 2023 opened in Yantai. The conference was hosted by the People’s Government of Shandong Province, co-sponsored by the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, the China Pharmaceutical Innovation and Research Development Association (PhIRDA), the China Society for Drug Regulation and the Shandong Administration for Market Regulation, and was sponsored by the People’s Government of Yantai and the Shandong Administration for Market Regulation co-organized. The motto of the event was “Innovation Leading the High-quality Development”, aiming to create a platform for cooperation and exchange, and inviting all circles to join the Yantai “industrial chain partnership” of biomedicine.

At the opening ceremony, the Yantai government presented certificates with a total award of 136 million Chinese yuan to the innovative medical device manufacturers who have fulfilled the policy of promoting the industry in 2022. Five innovative institutions and the first set of health and medicine development sub-funds in Yantai were established, including the Institute of Life Science and Medical Health, the Yantai Innovation Institute of Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine, the National Key Laboratory of Luye Pharma Advanced Drug Delivery System, Dongcheng Pharmaceutical National Enterprise Technology Center and Yantai Biomedicine Industry and Education Integration Community. In a ceremony, 35 key projects with a total investment of 17.2 billion Chinese yuan were signed.

In recent years, Yantai has taken various steps to build a model city for international life science innovation and accelerate its pace, creating a new fertile ground for biomedical industry growth, a new highland for innovation and creativity, and a new blue ocean for create the pooling of capital. Yantai will also involve the biomedical industry in its “9+N” production cluster and cultivation project, and focus on creating examples to achieve a new leap in industrial ecology, take new steps to build industrial parks, a new one To achieve speed in pharmaceutical development and achieve new improvements in the guarantee of the elements.

Image attachment Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441604

Caption: The International Conference on Pharmaceutical Innovation and Development 2023 opened in Yantai.

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441609

Caption: The International Conference on Pharmaceutical Innovation and Development 2023 opened in Yantai.

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441610

Caption: The International Conference on Pharmaceutical Innovation and Development 2023 opened in Yantai.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157250/1_Conference.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157249/2_Conference.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157248/3_Conference.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/die-international-conference-on-pharmaceutical-innovation-and-development-2023-wurde-in-yantai-eroffnet-301881191.html

Original content by: Yantai Administration for Market Regulation, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

