died in hospital. In 2023 already 56 victims

Fifty-six dead since the beginning of the year in the capital and in the province. More than half on two wheels, and more than a dozen pedestrians. A budget which, if seen in projection over the coming months, compared to the recent past, is very worrying, because it could lead 2023 to surpass the 2022 massacre with 160 victims (still unofficial data). The last one yesterday afternoon, on the Giovanni Gronchi viaduct, near via della Bufalotta and not far from the Porta di Roma shopping centre. A 73-year-old motorcyclist, riding a BMW Gs 1100 motorcycle, suddenly fell for causes under investigation, slamming violently on the asphalt.

The man was immediately rescued by some motorists and then transported by ambulance to the Sandro Pertini hospital where he died shortly afterwards. They arrived at the scene of the accident the traffic policemen of the III Gruppo Nomentano who carried out a series of surveys and seized the motorcycle, which was taken away with the tow truck. From an initial external examination on the vehicle there would have been no serious damage, testifying that the 73-year-old was not traveling at high speed.

At the moment the municipal police exclude the involvement of cars or other motorcycles in the accident but the dynamics are under consideration, even with the analysis of camera images that could be acquired in the next few hours. Among the hypotheses, however, those of a sudden illness or a distraction that proved to be fatal are not excluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

