Andreas Sönnichsen was once the chairman of the German Network for Evidence-Based Medicine. Its not long ago: he resigned on January 11, 2021. Since then he has embarked on a brisk march into obscurantism. By now he could be chairman of the Evidence-Abstinent Medicine Network. However, the chairmanship is still occupied by Mr. Bhakdi, who has not yet emigrated to Thailand as announced.

Bhakdi’s association, of which Sönnichsen is a member, held a so-called “press conference” in Munich on November 16, 2022. Presumably without the frowned upon “mainstream media”, but with club-friendly sidestream media. At the beginning of this “press conference” there was a trailer for the film “Died Suddenly”, a terrible mess of lies and anti-vaccination propaganda. Next door with the skeptics he is currently being commented on, there are also links to fact checks on the film. Everyone can make up their own mind about this madness.

Andreas Sönnichsen took part in the so-called “press conference” – connected from Oxford. He didn’t criticize the film at all. His evidence is now of a different nature. He could have been used as a critical voice in the Corona discussion, there are enough things that really didn’t go well. But he simply skipped the breakpoint of serious criticism. Why actually?

And what do other MWGFD members, to whom God has actually given enough brains and who are also scientifically qualified, like Kutschera, Walach or Kuhbandner, think about the film that their association is promoting? And why are they all silent about it?