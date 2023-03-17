While maintaining a healthy weight is essential for your health, some diets are really bad for your body. Here’s what they are

As the World Health Organization underlines on several occasions, staying in one’s healthy weight protects against many diseases and disabling conditions. Following a healthy and varied diet and practicing regular exercise are the two best strategies for not gaining or losing weight excessively but, in some cases, a diet is necessary to get your body back in control. But be very careful since some diets are dangerous.

Although, broadly speaking, we all know that to stay healthy it is necessary to consume lots of fruit and vegetables, whole grains and products that are as little processed as possible, on the other hand setting up a structured and complete diet is not easy at all. It is therefore essential to rely on a nutritionist or a dietician, specialized in the sector: some diets, very popular especially on the web, rather than bring health they can in fact create problems.

Here are the harmful diets for the body, never to be followed

Talking about diets dangerous to health is Nicola Sorrentino, a doctor specialized in Food Science and Dietetics. First, the professional lists among those to avoid the gluten-free diet: “Except in cases where there is an intolerance to gluten proven by tests, it is a mistake to abolish all foods containing it from the table” he explains in no uncertain terms, arguing with the fact that sometimes very high-calorie ingredients are added to food to replace it.

Likewise, too low-fat diets they should be avoided: by consuming foods with the wording “light”, explains the specialist, one is led to eat an exaggerated quantity of them, with the belief that they make one lose weight. In general, then, the doctor lists all unbalanced diets as dangerous, which lead to the exclusion of a nutritional group such as carbohydrates, fats or proteins. “They actually make you lose weight, but they hurt if they continue over time and in any case they must be undertaken under medical supervision” he said about ketogenic, which he advises against.

Even the flash diets are not recommended, as they are often followed for much longer than indicated. Even monothematic diets, for example “the soup diet” or others read especially on the internet, are not good: to lose weight in a healthy way it is necessary to be followed by a specialist, who gives sustainable indications over time and above all who preserve health of the patient.