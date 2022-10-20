From a new study, carried out by Dr. Nina Vujovic, it emerged that the time you eat is essential to make your metabolism work properly and therefore have excellent results even on a diet you are following. The question is not entirely new: in the past, the issue of the times when it is more appropriate to eat meals and thus support our biological functions has often been addressed. Today, however, there is an additional scientific answer that supports this thesis.

Solar time diet, here is the diet against the “time zone syndrome”: “Watch out for chronotypes, early risers and latecomers react differently”

Diet, pay attention to meal times

In fact, eating too late stimulates adipoegenesis and two hormones specifically: ghrelin and leptin. The latter is responsible for the sense of satiety. Having a late dinner, its production slows down, with a consequent lowering of the sense of satiety. Not only that: eating too late means storing more fats in the body, because the metabolism slows down and no longer processes them to generate energy.

Photo Credits: 123rf Music: “Summer” from Bensound.com

READ ALSO: – Slow metabolism? These 4 foods immediately reactivate it: so you lose weight quickly