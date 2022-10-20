Jil Sander+ is a branch of Jil Sander’s outdoor functional clothing. The concept is taken from the growth process of the current directors of the brand, Lucie and Luke Meier, who take nature as their home. It aims to improve the quality of life in cities or suburbs, follow functionality and minimalism, and create practicality. Comfortable attire.

This time, British photographer Nikki McClarron shot the image of the 2022 autumn and winter series. It was located in the northeastern region of Iceland and displayed wool jacquard sweaters, white parkas, down jackets, sailor hats and other items under the breathtaking natural landscape. This season’s unique rendering pattern is set off by the ice field background, and the angular composition is used to express awe to the mother of the earth.

Jil Sander+ 2022 autumn and winter series items are now available on Jil Sander’s official website, interested readers may wish to go to learn more.