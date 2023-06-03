Dietary supplement: Valuable nutrients for rheumatism

Valuable nutrients for rheumatism are numerous, since the processes in the body are complex. We explain how you get the relevant nutrients and how they work.

Rheumatism, also known as arthritis, is primarily a disease of old age and, depending on the form, can be interpreted as a kind of “sign of wear and tear”. But it can also affect young people. Around 1.5 million people in Germany have been diagnosed with the disease.

Arthritis is primarily one inflammatory disease – namely the joints. It is therefore promising to counteract this with appropriate nutrients. There are a number of nutrients that are known to have anti-inflammatory effects.

If the disease has already broken out, there may be an increased need for nutrients because the body has to constantly fight inflammation. Conversely, we now know that a lack of nutrients promotes the development of rhemau.

Nutritional supplements: The most important vitamins for rheumatism

This is important in this context „Sonnenvitammin“ D. It is made by the body itself. However, he needs sun for this. Therefore, in our latitudes, many people suffer from a deficiency. A study was able to show that the rheumatic symptoms actually improved significantly with the administration of vitamin D. Another study showed that rheumatism patients were more likely to have a deficiency. However, medication with vitamin D should be done in consultation with the doctor, since the body cannot simply excrete too much. The Ärzte Zeitung provides more detailed information about the connection between rheumatism and vitamin D. Vitamin C may also be of importance for rheumatics. After all, it was found that they ate foods containing this vitamin less often than healthy people.

Magnesium also has an anti-inflammatory effect. In addition, it promotes the development of cartilage tissue and increases its density. This is because magnesium is helpful for storing calcium in the bones. In this respect, magnesium also prevents a secondary disease of rheumatism: osteoporosis. And another positive property is attributed to magnesium: it has a deacidifying effect. But it is also important: there can also be too much! The daily intake should not exceed 440 mg, otherwise magnesium can even promote arthritis.

Known anti-inflammatories Omega-3 fatty acids These are contained, for example, in linseed and hemp oil. Fish is also considered an omega-3 carrier. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) is one of them. Cold water fish usually contain a lot of good fats. These include salmon and tuna, but also mackerel and herring. Walnut, flaxseed, soy and canola oils are highly recommended because, like many sea foods, they are particularly high in EPA and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). The much-touted extra virgin olive oil should also be used in your kitchen. This includes oleocanthal. This blocks the enzymes that would otherwise cause inflammation.