Dietary supplement: Valuable nutrients for rheumatism

Valuable nutrients for rheumatism are numerous, since the processes in the body are complex. We explain how you get the relevant nutrients and how they work.
Rheumatism, also known as arthritis, is primarily a disease of old age and, depending on the form, can be interpreted as a kind of “sign of wear and tear”. But it can also affect young people. Around 1.5 million people in Germany have been diagnosed with the disease.
Arthritis is primarily one inflammatory disease – namely the joints. It is therefore promising to counteract this with appropriate nutrients. There are a number of nutrients that are known to have anti-inflammatory effects.
If the disease has already broken out, there may be an increased need for nutrients because the body has to constantly fight inflammation. Conversely, we now know that a lack of nutrients promotes the development of rhemau.
Nutritional supplements: The most important vitamins for rheumatism
- This is important in this context „Sonnenvitammin“ D. It is made by the body itself. However, he needs sun for this. Therefore, in our latitudes, many people suffer from a deficiency. A study was able to show that the rheumatic symptoms actually improved significantly with the administration of vitamin D. Another study showed that rheumatism patients were more likely to have a deficiency. However, medication with vitamin D should be done in consultation with the doctor, since the body cannot simply excrete too much. The Ärzte Zeitung provides more detailed information about the connection between rheumatism and vitamin D. Vitamin C may also be of importance for rheumatics. After all, it was found that they ate foods containing this vitamin less often than healthy people.
- Magnesium also has an anti-inflammatory effect. In addition, it promotes the development of cartilage tissue and increases its density. This is because magnesium is helpful for storing calcium in the bones. In this respect, magnesium also prevents a secondary disease of rheumatism: osteoporosis. And another positive property is attributed to magnesium: it has a deacidifying effect. But it is also important: there can also be too much! The daily intake should not exceed 440 mg, otherwise magnesium can even promote arthritis.
- Known anti-inflammatories Omega-3 fatty acids These are contained, for example, in linseed and hemp oil. Fish is also considered an omega-3 carrier. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) is one of them. Cold water fish usually contain a lot of good fats. These include salmon and tuna, but also mackerel and herring. Walnut, flaxseed, soy and canola oils are highly recommended because, like many sea foods, they are particularly high in EPA and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). The much-touted extra virgin olive oil should also be used in your kitchen. This includes oleocanthal. This blocks the enzymes that would otherwise cause inflammation.
- Others too antioxidants inhibit inflammation. Without them, free radicals can wreak havoc in the body. In the case of rheumatism, for example, they attack the cartilage tissue. Several studies have looked at the role of the dietary supplement curcumin in relation to rheumatism. This antioxidant, which causes the yellow color in turmeric, has been shown to relieve discomfort. As can be read on the website of the German Rheumatism League, ginger, curry, caraway and garlic also provide antioxidants that can help those affected by rheumatism.
- grape seed extract is available as a dietary supplement and was able to demonstrate an anti-inflammatory effect on rheumatism in two studies on mice. What works here are oligopronanthocyanidins, OPC for short. This substance is also found in other foods; in grape seeds but in a particularly high concentration.
- Other antioxidants that are recommended for rheumatism patients are the Vitamins E, B and C, as well as zinc and selenium. Vitamins B1, B6 and B12 also have the ability to reduce your sensitivity to pain. Another “old acquaintance” of healthy eating is Eisen. As an antioxidant, this also plays a role in inflammation. Since rheumatism sufferers consume a lot of iron due to the ongoing inflammatory processes, they often suffer from iron deficiency. If you know the connections, you can make use of them. It is known that vitamin C improves the absorption of iron. It is therefore advisable to consume an iron-rich product, especially meat, in combination with a vitamin C-rich food, such as citrus fruits.
- A natural anti-rheumatic remedy with tradition is the nettle. The body produces inflammatory substances to protect itself. In the case of arthritis, however, production at this level is harmful. Active substances in stinging nettle inhibit the body’s own production of inflammatory substances. You can take nettle leaf extract for this.
- A newer player in rheumatism treatment is methotrexate. This substance is not naturally occurring, but was developed as an antagonist to folic acid. Today it is the most widely used drug against rheumatism, since its effects on the joints have been recognized. X-rays can actually show how this substance reduces damage in the joints. Patients also report pain relief. Since methotrexate counteracts folic acid, patients need to take more folic acid.
Overall, there are many levers to alleviate arthritis that can be influenced relatively easily by the patient himself. If you are predisposed to it, a healthy lifestyle can delay or even stop the onset of the disease. If the disease has already broken out, appropriate foods can supplement drug therapy, but usually not replace it.
We would like to point out once again that the connections in the body are complex and the intake of dietary supplements may require consultation with a doctor. Under no circumstances can the information provided here replace medical diagnosis and treatment.
