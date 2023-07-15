Digital law: Draft endangers innovative digital health applications – despite …

Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH)

Berlin (ots)

“The practical relevance is crucial: The successful integration of the electronic patient record as a central element of digital, patient-centric healthcare depends on its effective implementation in real applications,” comments Dr. Hubertus Cranz, General Manager of the BAH, the draft bill for the Digital Act (DigiG). From the BAH point of view, the current draft contains many sensible approaches. In digital medication management in particular, which for the first time also includes over-the-counter medicines and dietary supplements, it is crucial to ensure intelligent and user-oriented implementation. “We support the possibility of classifying digital health applications as class IIb medical devices in the future. However, savings measures must not lead to a threat to innovative service areas,” says Cranz and warns against a one-sided view of the costs of the DiGA. The current draft law provides for a significant restriction of the DiGA manufacturers’ claim to remuneration within the framework of the principle of benefits in kind. The DiGA manufacturer’s claim for reimbursement is restricted, for example by not being reimbursed if an insured patient states within a defined period that he will not use the DiGA permanently. Mandatory pay-for-performance models in the area of ​​DiGA are also proving to be counterproductive: “One-sided cost containment measures take the principle of profitability to the point of absurdity and thus endanger the range of innovative services, which in turn threatens the further development of innovative therapy options,” says Cranz. The establishment of DiGA in standard care is still an ongoing process. Therefore, the application of already existing pricing measures is sufficient. “Additional regulations would be disproportionate in view of the currently manageable turnover of 49 million euros for digital health applications,” says Cranz.

The Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH) has the largest number of members in the drug industry in Germany. It represents the interests of around 400 member companies that employ around 80,000 people in Germany. The companies organized in the BAH make a significant contribution to securing the supply of pharmaceuticals in Germany. They provide almost 80 percent of the over-the-counter medicines sold in pharmacies and almost two thirds of the prescription medicines, as well as a large part of the material medical products for patients. There is more information about the BAH at www.bah-bonn.de.

