Woman was collateral victim of shooting in La Florita

The target of the crime that occurred in the La Florita neighborhood was Juan Carlos Leniz Mendoza, but the hitmen also killed Jenny Aracely Cedeño, police said.

The attack occurred last Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. in a home.

There both were reunited and were preparing to have lunch when the hitmen began to shoot from the street.

The bullets hit Juan Carlos Leniz Mendoza (43) and Jenny Aracely Cedeño Cedeño (41), who were in-laws and were taken by their relatives to the Los Esteros clinic.

The local doctors only verified that both people no longer had vital signs.

Police reported that the couple’s hitmen were traveling aboard a motorcycle and a van, which appeared abandoned on 126th Street and 105th Avenue.

In the bucket and the cabin of the truck, the Police found several bullet casings that will be analyzed to see if they are of the same caliber as those found at the crime scene, said the police. Police.

In addition, it was indicated that the truck is reported stolen in the Portete district of the city of Guayaquil. In the police investigation it is detailed that the crime of Juan Carlos Leniz Mendoza is due to common crime for the crime of micro-trafficking.

The man has no criminal record, only one arrest in 2020 because he was involved in a traffic accident.

Collateral victim of shooting in La Florita

While Jenny Aracely Cedeño Cedeño is a collateral victim of the shooting, the Police said.

La Florita is another sector where gangs of micro-traffickers dispute the territory for the sale of drugs.

During this year, in this sector there have been four bullet attacks that have left five fatalities, all in the hit-and-run style. Hence, the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating whether all these deaths are related or whether they are isolated cases.

Jenny Aracely Cedeño Cedeño was the mother of three children.

Yesterday morning, his relatives removed his body from the Forensic Center.

She will be veiled at her parents’ house, in the neighborhood the little flowerand his burial will take place on Saturday morning in the Jardín de la Paz cemetery in the Tarqui parish.

So far this year, in the police district of Manta, Montecristi and Jaramijó there have been 131 violent deaths, the majority in the hit-and-run style.

