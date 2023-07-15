Home » Kaleidoscope
News

Kaleidoscope

by admin
Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope José Peñuela July 15, 2023 – 5:00 AM

not eat story

the former minister Fernando Ruiz warned that “Let’s not eat stories when they tell us that ‘thousands of academics’ signed a letter of support for health care reform! They are serious when they have to resort to those ‘stories’ to seek support for a harmful reform”.

not to fail

The ex-president Alvaro Uribe Velez pointed out that “Former Minister Fabio Valencia Cossio has been included by the Government in the negotiating group with the Farc. He will act taking into account the safeguards that we have defended so that this process does not fail as happened with the one carried out in Havana ”.

A triumph

“Triumph! From the Conservative Party We welcome the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague not to accede to Nicaragua’s requests to expand its continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles. Thanks to the Colombian legal team for this achievement in defending the sovereignty of our country.”said the blue community yesterday.

pivotal presidency

The senator of the Historical Pact, Maria Jose Pizarroindicated that
“The presidency of Congress in this period is essential to succeed in approving pending social reforms and changes, those for which the people voted. From the Historical Pact that must be the priority”.

FF.MM. tied

See also  The True Story of Elton John

The senator for Radical Change, david lunaindicated that “There is no right that not even humanitarian caravans can move calmly through the department of Chocó due to the threats of terrorist acts. President and Minister of Defense, retake control of the territory, untie the hands of the public force”.

Unite Bogotanos

Former presidential candidate Jorge Enrique Robledo highlighted yesterday that he registered his “candidacy for mayor of Bogotá. Thanks to Sergio Fajardo and the volunteers for accompanying me at this time. This will be a mayor’s office placed at the service of Bogotá, with honesty, transparency, zero tolerance against corruption and with an articulated effort to unite the people of Bogotá”.

You may also like

Win an exclusive look at the stars!

Martin Mojžiš: Was it Ivan Mikloš? | Opinions...

Messi to the rescue of an Inter Miami...

Promoting Institution Building and Consolidating Achievements: Lessons learned...

The police murder of Holzminden | STERN.de

They fail to comply with protection of care...

Inflation is here to stay

Vondroušová wakes up and won’t know what happened....

Petro travels to Belgium for an important summit...

Themed Education Reading Classes in Inner Mongolia Empower...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy