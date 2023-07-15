Kaleidoscope José Peñuela July 15, 2023 – 5:00 AM

not eat story

the former minister Fernando Ruiz warned that “Let’s not eat stories when they tell us that ‘thousands of academics’ signed a letter of support for health care reform! They are serious when they have to resort to those ‘stories’ to seek support for a harmful reform”.

Let’s not eat count when they tell us that “thousands of academics” signed a letter of support for health reform! They are serious when they have to resort to those “stories” to seek support for a harmful reform. #TikTok — Fernando Ruiz 🏩 (@Fruizgomez) July 13, 2023

not to fail

The ex-president Alvaro Uribe Velez pointed out that “Former Minister Fabio Valencia Cossio has been included by the Government in the negotiating group with the Farc. He will act taking into account the safeguards that we have defended so that this process does not fail as happened with the one carried out in Havana ”.

Former Minister Fabio Valencia Cossio has been included by the Government in the negotiating group with the Farc. He will act taking into account the safeguards that we have defended so that this process does not fail as happened with the one carried out in Havana. — Álvaro Uribe Vélez (@AlvaroUribeVel) July 13, 2023

A triumph

“Triumph! From the Conservative Party We welcome the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague not to accede to Nicaragua’s requests to expand its continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles. Thanks to the Colombian legal team for this achievement in defending the sovereignty of our country.”said the blue community yesterday.

#Now Triumph! From the Conservative Party we celebrate the decision of the @CIJ_ICJ #Hey not to accede to Nicaragua’s requests to expand its continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles. 🇨🇴 Thanks to the Colombian legal team for this achievement in the… pic.twitter.com/9lb6xE3acl – Conservative Party (@soyconservador) July 13, 2023

pivotal presidency

The senator of the Historical Pact, Maria Jose Pizarroindicated that

“The presidency of Congress in this period is essential to succeed in approving pending social reforms and changes, those for which the people voted. From the Historical Pact that must be the priority”.

The presidency of Congress in this period is essential to succeed in approving pending social reforms and changes, those for which the people voted. From the @PactoCol that should be the priority. — María José Pizarro Rodríguez (@PizarroMariaJo) July 12, 2023

FF.MM. tied

The senator for Radical Change, david lunaindicated that “There is no right that not even humanitarian caravans can move calmly through the department of Chocó due to the threats of terrorist acts. President and Minister of Defense, retake control of the territory, untie the hands of the public force”.

There is no right that not even humanitarian caravans can move calmly through the department of Chocó due to the threats of terrorist acts. President and Minister of Defense, retake control of the territory, untie the hands of the public force. — David Luna (@lunadavid) July 12, 2023

Unite Bogotanos

Former presidential candidate Jorge Enrique Robledo highlighted yesterday that he registered his “candidacy for mayor of Bogotá. Thanks to Sergio Fajardo and the volunteers for accompanying me at this time. This will be a mayor’s office placed at the service of Bogotá, with honesty, transparency, zero tolerance against corruption and with an articulated effort to unite the people of Bogotá”.

We have just registered my candidacy for mayor of Bogotá. Thanks to @sergio_fajardo and volunteering for accompanying me at this time.

This will be a mayor’s office put at the service of Bogotá, with honesty, transparency, zero tolerance against corruption and with a job… pic.twitter.com/jRPKj3OatD — Jorge Enrique Robledo (@JERobledo) July 13, 2023

