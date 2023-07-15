Sinner, the semifinal with Djokovic at Wimbledon is worth gold: how much Jannik earns. Times and where to see it

The semifinal reached at Wimbledon 2023 by Jannik Sinner, who faces Novak Djokovic today, is also a result in economic terms. Access among the ‘last four’ of the London tournament allows the blue, 21 years old, to win at least £600,000: at the exchange rate, over 704,000 euros. Who goes to the final instead he is entitled to 1.17 million pounds which doubles in case of triumph. Wimbledon victory, with the huge current prize pool, guarantees a check from £2.75 million.

For a top tennis player, like Sinner, the money earned with results in tournaments is only a slice of the overall budget. According to official figures, the South Tyrolean earned 8.8 million dollars in his careerapproximately 7.8 million euros. To this sum must be added the amounts guaranteed by sponsorship contracts, which have a more significant weight. Sinner has become one of the most attractive faces on the circuit for top-level brands: from Rolex to Lavazza, from Technogym to Fastweb via Alfa Romeo. At Wimbledon, the blue also presented himself as an ambassador for Guccialso leaving its mark in the fashion world and bringing to the glorious grass of the All England Club a bag with ‘extreme’ characteristics compared to the rigorous standards of the most traditional tournament in the world.

As for the match on paper, in short, it is difficult to get away from the forecast favorable to Djokovic, also in light of the precedent of a year ago. In the second direct confrontation, after the one won by Djokovic in Montecarlo in 2021, in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022 Sinner was able to win the first 2 sets against the Belgrade phenomenon. Then, Djokovic upped the pace, brought out his entire repertoire and won in 5 sets. It is legitimate to ask why, after 12 months, the Serbian foreigner should drop the ball.

Sinner arrives at the key appointment after leaving an excellent impression on the grass of the All England Club in the 5 matches played in the last 10 days. It’s true, the draw didn’t oppose terrible opponents to the South Tyrolean, who however had the undeniable merit of interpreting every match in the right way, cushioning empty passes and asserting his superiority on a surface that punishes any uncertainty and it also derails the big names.

In the first two rounds, Sinner has demolished Argentinean Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Diego Schwartzman. In the third round he dropped a set against the Frenchman Quentin Halys. In the round of 16 he regulated the Colombian without too many worries Daniel Elahi Galan from against Safiullin he dropped a set to a blackout which he came out of brilliantly.

Djokovic, after 3 downhill rounds, risked against the loose cannon Hubert Hurkacz: the Pole threw away the tie-break of the first set, wasted in the second before winning the third set and then surrendering in the fourth. Nole surgically emerged from a swamp, avoiding the tuna trap in the fifth set against one of the hottest names of the week. In the quarterfinals he took the first blow from Andrei Rublev and then, as expected, he grinded his tennis.

I two will take the field on the Central at 13.30 local time, the 14.30 Italian. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Tennis e in streaming su Now: the pre-match study begins at 14. From 14.30 the semi-final. The second semifinal between the Spaniard will follow live Carlos Alcarazworld No. 1, and Russian Daniil Medvedev, seeded No. 3.

