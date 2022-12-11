CASALMAGGIORE – Women’s changing rooms smeared with writing: temporary suspension of motor activity in the gym for the Diotti average. This was communicated by the head teacher of the comprehensive school, Cinzia Dall’Astato the families of the pupils: “Physical education lessons in the gym will be suspended until 22 December 2022. Until 22 December, secondary school classes will remain in their own classrooms with the physical education teacher for theoretical lessons on fair play, correctness and respect for the rules. The decision was made after the umpteenth act of vandalism against the structure”.

In fact, on Friday “the women’s changing rooms were defiled by any kind of writing, vulgar, violent, some attributable to some class, some anonymous, phallic symbols and so on. Families are reminded – says the principal – that the correctness of behavior in the changing rooms must be guaranteed by the sense of responsibility of the students themselves as the teachers are prohibited from entering the premises where the pupils change before physical activity and at the end of it”.

The manager recalls that “the school employee on the ground floor supervises the entrance, corridors, access to the gym and the toilets nnot being able, in the same way, to enter the changing rooms when they are in use by the pupils, but only periodically in the morning for their cleaning”. The principal announces that “the smeared walls will be cleaned up by the Christmas holidays” and when lessons resume, it will be necessary to proceed according to some specific rules.