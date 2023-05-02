Disability due to fibromyalgia: how the new legislation works and to whom it can be recognized

The recognition of invalidity is very important for many people unable to work. How does the law deal with fibromyalgia?

If you have a medical condition such that you are unable to do any type of work the state should consider you disabled. It’s not that simple, though. The list of pathologies for invalidity according to the Italian State is very precise and has precise limitations.

The list restrictions above can be extremely problematic for some sufferers of pathologies recognized as painful and chronic, but which are not included in the official list of pathologies for which disability is recognised. This leads to paradoxical situations in which people who would need civil invalidity because they are unable to do any job cannot access it due to a problem with the rules. One of the categories that suffer from this situation are those who have the fibromyalgiaa disease considered in the category of disabling chronic painful pathologies according to the World Health Organization, but which according to Italian law is not passable for civil invalidity.

The fibromyalgia it is a medical condition that causes permanent and chronic pain throughout the body. The extent of the pain varies from case to case, but in the most serious situations the pain is strong enough not to allow working without the possibility of complications. The disease is chronic and moreover it has not yet been understood 100% what causes it and is therefore also very difficult to treat. In addition to this we must add that sufferers are mainly people aged between 25 and 55 years, therefore in full working age. Despite all of this, fibromyalgia is not among the diseases for which it is possible to receive disability.

What’s the deal with fibromyalgia and disability disease list

Being granted work disability benefits is extremely important for all those people who do not have the opportunity to work due to medical reasons. Disability benefit is one performance guaranteed by the state to those people who have a physical or mental condition for which it is not possible for them to have a job. The amounts vary according to the severity of the disease and in some cases this benefit is the only source of income for the people involved, especially those who cannot count on a family.

The recognition of the benefit depends on whether the disease completely or partially prevents the person suffering from it operate in a job. Therein lies the problem with fibromyalgia in Italy, why the pain it causes can be mitigated with various methods.

How is fibromyalgia treated?

This disease it can simply be treated by the family doctorwithout the need to consult a specialist. Pain can be relieved with pain relievers painkillers or with psychological practices.

Given that the body does not actually suffer any damage from the disease, but there is only the sensation of excruciating pain, the subject who suffers from it can alleviate the symptoms and continue with his work. This is the reason why fibromyalgia is not yet included in the list of diseases for the indemnity in Italy.

