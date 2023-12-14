Discover the Meaning of Love with the “Getting to Know Us” Card Game.

What does love mean to you? This simple question, loaded with meaning and universality, has triggered countless reflections throughout history. But how many times have you taken time to meditate on it? Or how many times have you talked about love with the people closest to you? Could it be that you don’t find the opportunity to do so?

Camila Torres, creator of “ConoCIÉNdonos”, seeks to generate that space through a card game. Inspired by her rediscovery of board games and her love for pedagogy, she conceived the idea of ​​a game that could bring wellness topics to a broader audience in a light and relatable way.

“Getting to Know Us” is a game made up of 100 cards, divided into three levels, that proposes deep questions that serve both for personal self-assessment and for having meaningful conversations with other people. “Not everything is butterflies, flowers and love. Well-being involves a lot of work on oneself to be able to open up and be vulnerable in front of others,” explains Torres.

How does the “Getting to Know Us” game work?

There are two ways to play “Getting to Know Us”: solo mode and multiplayer mode. If you decide to play alone, it is recommended to be honest with yourself, trying to free yourself from any judgment. Torres recommends writing a letter a day, reflecting on the question or writing the answer in a notebook, like journaling.

If played in multiplayer mode, the participants (up to 4 people) can take turns asking the same question or change them. The exercise in this case is to empathize and try not to judge the other, since all responses are valuable. It is recommended to play it with friends, family or a partner to generate more meaningful bonds.

Examples of questions in “Getting to know us”:

-Level 1: What makes you lose track of time?

-Level 2: What is something new that you have learned about yourself?

-Level 3: What would you say to the person who has hurt you the most?

In addition, each level includes a challenge card that involves an activity to go from conversation to capturing feelings on paper.

The idea of ​​“ConoCIÉNdonos” was born from Camila Torres’ desire to move from the digital to the physical and take her personal project, Loose Knots, to a new level. The project gestation process took around five to six months, from the conceptualization and selection of questions to the physical production of the game. An interesting aspect of the project is that Torres had the validation of two psychologists, friends of his, who reviewed and provided comments to the game questions, ensuring quality control from a mental health point of view.

From her position as a creator, Torres highlights the importance of tools like “ConoCIÉndonos” on the path to well-being. “We live in a time in which people are looking for more ways to be happy and be at peace with themselves, I believe that everything is connected in favor of well-being,” says the creator, highlighting that each person can contribute from their perspective to the search. of happiness and fulfillment.

Torres shares that her path to spreading wellness began as a process of personal expression and relief. By consuming content about anxiety at a difficult time in her life, she realized the value of sharing experiences and connecting with others through social media. This process led her to professionalize her approach and look for ethical and responsible ways to share information.

As for his current objective, Torres dreams of making his project sustainable over time. He seeks to positively impact more people and continue developing tools and products that contribute to well-being. The card game is just the beginning of a possible line of products that accompany people in their daily lives.

To purchase “ConoCIÉNdonos”, you can contact Camila Torres on her Instagram account @nudossueltos.

