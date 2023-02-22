Home Health discovered irregularities on the coast and in the Piana del Sele
discovered irregularities on the coast and in the Piana del Sele

discovered irregularities on the coast and in the Piana del Sele

The Nas carabinieri, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, carried out an intense control activity throughout the national territory at the general medical studies and gods pediatricians of free choice, to ascertain the doctor’s presence in the surgery on the days and at the times communicated to the ASL and carry out a general check on the correct management of the surgery. A total of 1,838 practices of general practitioners and approved paediatricians were inspected, of which 251 showed non-compliance (equal to approximately 14%), detecting 308 criminal and administrative irregularities.

Controls in the Salerno area

In particular, the Nas of Salerno inspected a total of 36 general medicine and pediatric studies, of which 7 non-compliant results, having detected organizational or functional criticalities that were immediately represented to the competent Authorities for immediate resolution. In particular, 6 non-conformities were found in the Piana del Sele and one on the Amalfi Coast.

