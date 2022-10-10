news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, OCTOBER 10 – A new blood group has been identified, it is called Er. According to a study published in the journal “Blood” there are five Er antigens in this group. The blood group can cause the immune cells to attack the mismatched cells, which happens when the blood groups are incompatible.



Experts believe this could be very helpful for doctors and nurses when they have difficulty diagnosing their patient. (HANDLE).

