After the case of wurstel and salmon sandwiches, a new alarm for the “possible presence of listeria monocytogenes” concerns the chocolate pancakes of the Bernard Jarnoux Crepier brand. The company, based in Lamballe, France, on 6 October ordered the recall from the market of lot 256 of the product (sold in packs of 6) due to microbiological risk. The recommendation to consumers is “not to consume the product, to return it to the point of sale for refund or replacement”. The announcement was posted on the Ministry of Health website today, 10 October.

The elderly man who died in Campobasso

A few days ago a 75-year-old man died in Campobasso after ingesting a food with the bacterium. His conditions were immediately defined as very serious due to some previous pathologies: hospitalized in intensive care at Cardarelli in Campobasso, he died after contracting listeriosis. Before him, 4 other cases, from north to south for having ingested sausages and salmon sandwiches.

