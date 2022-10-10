In the past, when it was proposed to change the name of the Tottenham stadium, a popular uprising was touched upon. “White Hart Lane is not touched” was the cry of the fans, who managed to block the project even before it became a concrete hypothesis. Now, however, things may have changed. Also because above White Hart Lane the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was built and inaugurated in 2019, a state-of-the-art facility worth about 1 billion pounds, also known as “New White Hart Lane”, but without the same romantic charm. Even the new name, in any case, could be short-lived. President Levy had previously admitted that he was “open to a naming rights agreement, with the right brand.” And the right brand may have arrived.