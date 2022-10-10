The figures are not yet known, but the company would be interested in the plant’s naming rights
In the past, when it was proposed to change the name of the Tottenham stadium, a popular uprising was touched upon. “White Hart Lane is not touched” was the cry of the fans, who managed to block the project even before it became a concrete hypothesis. Now, however, things may have changed. Also because above White Hart Lane the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was built and inaugurated in 2019, a state-of-the-art facility worth about 1 billion pounds, also known as “New White Hart Lane”, but without the same romantic charm. Even the new name, in any case, could be short-lived. President Levy had previously admitted that he was “open to a naming rights agreement, with the right brand.” And the right brand may have arrived.
GOOGLE STADIUM
According to the latest rumors reported by The Athletic, negotiations between Tottenham and Google would have started some time ago to talk about a possible sponsorship of the plant. The figures are not yet known, but the negotiation is real and advanced. Over the years the company has started several sporting partnerships in NBA, NFL and also in Formula 1, where last March it closed an agreement with McLaren. Now Google could land in the Premier League.
