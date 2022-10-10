We all know how fervently Nintendo is protecting its intellectual property rights on social media and streaming platforms, but it looks like Valve has overdone the latest trailer for its Steam Deck console, which has now normalized its production.

A new video it released over the weekend shows images of the console with the Yuzu app (essentially a Nintendo Switch emulator) and other games running. The video was quickly removed from the web and replaced with another without the app, but it’s another sign of the company’s tolerance for imitating other companies’ exclusive software. We also learned from VGC that, in fact, Nintendo has repeatedly claimed rights to several of Valve’s YouTube videos showing how The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild works on the console.

Here’s an updated Steam Deck video so you can see the latest update for Valve’s handheld console in person.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRnZrSBK3R4/