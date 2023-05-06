Discovering Federico Fellini’s secrets while doing fitness, a Sunday of sport and culture

The fifth edition of “Sport and culture: from the sea to the city” will be held on Sunday 7 May with a very captivating title “Fellini-Amo’, an appointment dedicated to health and well-being and which will retrace through various stages in the city, the different places loved by Maestro Federico Fellini: from the Grand Hotel in Rimini, to the Cinema Fulgor passing through Borgo San Giuliano.

The sporting aspect of the tour will be guided by Elen Souza, the Brazilian Personal Trainer, while the cultural aspect, in addition to Francesca Delbianco, the official guide of Emilia-Romagna, the special guest will be Elena Zanni, known by all in the city, owner of the cinema Fulgor and Settebello, but a great connoisseur of cinema and culture and in particular of the life of the maestro Federico Fellini, who will tantalize the participants with some anecdotes related to the Maestro and the Fulgor cinema. But obviously everyone will not only be asked to listen to the explanations and anecdotes of the great Master with headphones, but to walk and practice functional gymnastics.

The departure is from Bagno Tiki 26 in Rimini at 9 and the return at approximately 11.30, the duration of the sporting activity is approximately 2 and a half hours covering 8 kilometres, for a consumption of more than 1500 Kcal and an increase toning and mobility.

At the end, all the participants will be given a few samples of Erba Vita di San Marino supplements, with the explanation of Dr. Patrizia Ghetti of the San Michele Pharmacy in Rimini. Furthermore, Roberto Romagnoli’s staff from Arop will also be present at the walk, who will present their activities to all the participants with a small corner.

“In Rimini, there is a great change not only structurally in the city but also of us Rimini, there is an increasing propensity for well-being and the outdoors – says Giorgio Salvatori, organizer of the event -, we have noticed also from the huge participation in Walk on the Beach.Sports in the open air have various advantages and the people of Rimini are appreciating it more and more are participating in this great change, with any type of activity from walking to cycling, and it is for everyone age ranges”.

Sport & Cultura such as Walk on the Beach aim to activate the metabolism, improve aerobic and anaerobic resistance, interspersed with functional toning exercises.

In short, a super alternative Sunday where you can combine sport and some news about the city. Sportswear is required, participation is free but registration via Eventbrite is required, which provides a small reimbursement of expenses for the payment of the rental of the headphones.

The event is sponsored by the Sport Department of the Municipality of Rimini, with partners Cinema Fulgor, Erba Vita, Bagno Tiki 26.