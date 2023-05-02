Disneyland Hotel’s Mind Blowing Signature Suites

There are a lot of exciting changes on the horizon for Disney hotels!

The Disney World resorts receive a ton of attention (given there are so many of them), and the Grand Californian is a bit flashier with its own entrance into the California Adventure theme park. But don’t count the Disneyland Hotel out, it has some magic of its own.

If you’re a Disney Vacation Club member or just a fan of Disney resorts in general, you’ll be excited to know that The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will be opening this September.

For the accommodations, we’re looking at today, you don’t have to be a member of any Disney club (vacation or otherwise), but you will need to be able to fork out some serious coin. The Disneyland Hotel has five themed Signature Suites that truly embrace that immersive experience that Disney is renowned for. The five suites are: The Adventureland Suite, The Big Thunder Suite, The Fairytale Suite, The Pirates of the Caribbean Suite, and The Mickey Mouse Penthouse Suite.

It might seem mysterious why anyone would book one of these suites for a vacation that doesn’t generally include a lot of time in the hotel. According to the Disney Parks Blog, “The Disneyland Hotel surrounds guests with the storytelling and nostalgia of Disneyland Park, creating an experience that is unique among our Disney resorts. While all guestrooms feature magical Disney touches, the Signature Suites are where guests can be fully immersed in the magic of Disneyland.”

An example of these “magic Disney touches” is if you turn the knob marked “Do Not Turn” in Big Thunder Suite (don’t tell us what to do, doorknob!), it triggers sound effects of the attraction’s runaway mine train. If you’re staying in the Fairy Tale Suite, Tinker Bell flies in and lights the room with pixie dust when the door closes behind you.

On top of all these Disney touches, guests staying in these suites also have access to a list of amenities that includes

Continental breakfast from 6:30 AM to 10:00 AM Personal assistance from the Club Staff Cookies and desserts from 8:00 PM to 9:30 PM Snacks from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM Exclusive access to the E-Ticket Club in the Adventure Tower View fireworks from the E-Ticket Club (no soundtrack during special ticket events) Nightly turndown service Wine and cheese reception from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM



Pirates of the Caribbean Suite

The Pirates of the Caribbean Suite is a 1,750-square-foot suite celebrating the classic attraction. Displayed around the suites, guests will find concept art from the original 1967 ride, a painting that’s a full-scale map of the attraction, plus props and other “pirate treasure,” including a replica of Captain Jack Sparrow’s revolver, and a replica of Davy Jones’ “Dead Man’s Chest.”

Sleeps up to 4 adults 2 Bedrooms (1 King Bed, 1 Queen-size sleeper sofa + 2 Twin Beds) 3 bathrooms Views overlooking the Never Land Pool



Don’t forget to ring the doorbell. It plays X Atencio’s “Yo Ho, Yo Ho, A Pirate’s Life For Me.”

Fairy Tale Suite

The perfect honeymoon suite highlighting the famous couple of Disney fairy tales and their magical happily ever after.

Sleeps up to 2 adults 1 Bedroom (1 King Bed) 1 Bathroom with shower and jetted tub adorned with a hand-cut mosaic of a castle Dramatic views of Downtown Disney District and Disneyland Park



Adventureland Suite

The suite’s master bedroom looks like a safari lodge (with a grotto in the shower that uses lighting and sound effects to simulate a rainforest and a savanna). The second bedroom hosts guests inside a safari tent.

Keep a weather eye out, there is a hidden television behind artwork and a bookcase with a secret entrance to a closet. And the piece de resistance is that the suite plays background music featuring tunes inspired by the Jungle Cruise.

Sleeps up to 5 adults 2 Bedrooms (2 King Beds + 1 Day Bed) 5 Bathrooms Pool view



Mickey Mouse Penthouse

The Mickey Mouse Penthouse was Disneyland’s first themed suite and features Mickey’s signature red, black, and yellow color scheme and has more hidden Mickeys than it would ever be possible to find.

The suite’s artwork incorporates Disney Archives and Disney Animation Library items, including rare images of Walt and Mickey, sketches, and animation maquettes.

Sleeps up to 4 adults (1 King Bed, 1 Round Double Bed + 1 Queen-size sleeper sofa) 2.5 Baths (Roll-in shower in the second bathroom)



Big Thunder Suite

Welcome to the “wildest suite in the wilderness!” It may not have been the first attraction you’d imagine theming room after, but if you’re a fan of this classic nostaglic attraction, you’ll be happy to hang your hat here.

Sleeps up to 6 adults 2 Bedrooms (1 King Bed, 1 Queen Bed + 1 Queen-size sleeper sofa) 5 Bathrooms

So, how much do these magical suites cost? Well, that will depend on which suite you book, when you book it, for how long, and the time of year, but you can expect to pay from $2,000 to $4,500 a night. FULL Room Tour of the Disneyland Hotel

Have you stayed in one of these Disneyland Signature Suites? Let us know in the comments!