After Salzburg election: FPÖ board agrees to coalition negotiations

Party leader Marlene Svazek described this decision directly before the meeting as a formal step that had already been clarified in advance. “We will accept the invitation and then we will start working for the state tomorrow.” In addition to Svazek, the FPÖ negotiating team consists of Radstadt mayor Christian Pewny, state party secretary Andreas Schöppl, deputy club chairman Andreas Teufl, “and a fifth will come, we’re not outing him yet because he’s not from the inner circle,” said Svazek to the APA. She also confirmed the distribution of the government seats of four for the ÖVP and three for the FPÖ, announced by Governor Wilfried Haslauer today, “that clearly determines the election result”. The first round has already been scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, at 10 a.m.

And who does the FPÖ want to send to the government apart from Svazek? Of course, that depends on the division of departments. “The people involved are known anyway, Mayor Christian Pewny is definitely a very good person for the state government, but of course we also have other people in the Talon, that depends on what expertise is required.”

“negotiate content”

When asked about desired departments, the FPÖ leader said that the areas had already been discussed in the election campaign: “The topic of nature conservation, for example, the topic of hunting, then family and childcare, but that will bring the negotiations”. The first thing to do is negotiate the content.

In any case, she goes into the first round of talks, in which the modalities and the timetable are to be determined, very relaxed. “The deadline is June 14, when the swearing-in ceremony should take place. Until then, it will also be up to us to present a proper coalition program. In any case, there will be negotiations on an equal footing, the election result alone shows that. And I’m expecting it that we can discuss everything openly and honestly, then we’ll see where the journey goes.”

