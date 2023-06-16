Do Chickenpox Antibodies Protect Against Shingles?

I am 72 years old and still have a lot of chickenpox antibodies in my blood: am I protected from a possible herpes zoster infection?

The presence of antibodies against the varicella virus does not protect against shingles. Indeed, the presence of antibodies (which last a lifetime) is a sign of a previous disease and therefore of the possibility of reactivation of the virus with consequent Herpes Zoster symptoms. Vaccination in your case is absolutely recommended.

*Roberta Siliquini is President of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SItI)