do this move before you eat them

There are some particular insects that can be found inside strawberries. Let’s see what it is.

The strawberriesat times, can be targeted by certain nasty insects. So, in these cases, there is one important thing to do.

As you know, the fruit it is certainly a very important food to include in our daily diet.

Seasonal fruit

And, in particular, according to what experts in the field suggest, it should be preferred seasonal fruit.

In this regard, in fact, there are several reasons why your choice should fall on the latter.

Thus, we can mention at least a few reasons, among them the presence of higher nutritional valuesil more intense flavourand, sometimes, it may even have a lower price.

At this point, therefore, since, at the moment, we are in primaverait will be necessary to focus on the fruit of this period.

We can find, for example, the cherriesthe medlarsthe apricotsil melon not strawberries. The latter, however, are a fruit decidedly loved by both adults and children thanks to its inviting appearance and to his sweetness.

And, moreover, there is a way to prepare them that can certainly make children want to eat them even more.

A nice idea, in fact, is to cut the strawberries in half and place them in a glass. Then, season them with a little sugarsome lemon drop e a puff of whipped cream.

The strawberriesFurthermore, in addition to having a good taste, they are also important for our body. Indeed, they help the cardiovascular well-being and they also prevent some serious diseases.

But, then, again, we must not forget that strawberries are also rVitamin C licksOf potassium e you folic acid.

Insects in strawberries

Despite all these interesting features, however, before serving them at the table, you need to pay attention to something in particular.

Yes, because, sometimes, it could happen that you take home not only the strawberries, but also some insects that have remained attached to these fruits.

But, fortunately, it seems that i Drosophila suzukiias well as, more commonly, fruit flies, are not dangerous for humans.

In short, you shouldn’t be frightened if you see one of these attached to strawberries, since they don’t cause any kind of disturbance.

And, to tell it all, very probably, you could have already ingested fruit flies several times, because it is hard to see them due to their tiny size.

In fact, just recently, specific videos have become quite viral, spread on social networks.

In the videos, therefore, we see some people who are forced to use a microscope to observe the fruit flies inside the strawberries.

But, we reiterate, they are not harmful. At the most, if it were to make you feel more relaxed, you could wash the strawberries two or three times.

On the other hand, rinse fruit and vegetables before cooking or eating them is certainly a wise habit. Indeed, in this way, many can be eliminated dirt residues and pesticides.

And, if you want to do even better, you could also disinfect with the help of a mix of vinegar, lemon and baking soda.