Which nutrients are lacking most in the average person’s diet and how to notice them. Here is a tips guide from FoodFireFriends who asked nutritionist Ellie Busby and Dr. Sarah Cooke for advice

1. Zinc

Nutritionist Ellie Busby comments: “If your hair is thinning or dry, you may need more zinc. Most people don’t get enough zinc, due to the fact that our food is over-processed, which takes away the goodness and zinc suffers more. Other signs of a zinc deficiency are soft nails, dry skin and getting very sick. ”

To integrate: zinc-rich foods to be integrated into the daily diet are wholemeal bread and pasta, whole grains (quinoa, buckwheat, brown rice) and pumpkin seeds ”.

2. Vitamin B6

Rashes, sore lips and tongue, mood swings, and fatigue can all be signs of vitamin B6 deficiency. Vitamin B6 is important for protecting and strengthening the immune system and maintaining an optimal amount of amino acids in the blood. Dr Sarah Cooke explains: “Vitamin B6 is one of the most common micronutrient deficiencies in the average person’s diet. Optimal sources of vitamin B6 include avocado, red potatoes, chickpeas, yellow fin tuna and nuts. “

3. Vitamin D

“We can’t get a lot of vitamin D from our diet. In fact, we get most of it from sunlight. The problem? We are not in the sun enough. So, our body turns to our food to get what it needs. “Explains nutritionist Ellie Busby.” The only natural food source of vitamin D is fatty fish. Nowadays you may find special mushrooms such as high in vitamin D even in your local supermarket. Another way would be to look for fortified soy milk, from which to get your daily dose of vitamin D. “

4. Omega-3

“Most people don’t eat enough nuts and seeds and eat too many processed foods. In the first case there is richness of omega-3 (anti-inflammatory, it is good), in the second it abounds in omega-6 (pro-inflammatory, it is bad). Our brain is made of fat and most of it is omega 3. One risk of not getting enough omega 3 is that the brain will age faster and this will increase the risk of dementia as you age. What most people don’t know is that omega-3s and omega-6s need to be in balance. So, we can’t just eat omega-3 rich foods and hope for the best. We also need to cut down on omega-6 intake. One way to do this would be to reduce the number of processed foods in our diet and start consuming more nuts and seeds. ”Dr Cooke adds,“ Sources of Omega 3 include fatty fish such as salmon, walnuts and flax seeds. flax with oatmeal or walnuts salad, we help increase our daily intake of Omega 3 “.

5. Ferro

“Iron is found in both animal and plant foods, respectively, assimilable iron (heme) and non-assimilable iron (non-heme). Foods like red meat, eggs and oysters contain heme iron, which is more easily absorbed than non-heme iron. Plant sources of iron include lentils, spinach, tofu, and cashews. To increase the absorption of iron from plants, it is good to combine these foods with vitamins, such as lemon juice in a salad dressing, or adding strawberries or oranges to a snack. Another way to facilitate the absorption of iron not easily assimilated by our body is to avoid drinking tea with these foods (the tannins present in tea inhibit the absorption of iron). ” adds Dr. Cooke.

6. Calcium and magnesium

They are commonly devoid of micronutrients in an average person’s diet. For calcium, Busby explains: “Although people consume large amounts of milk and dairy products, 70% of us are lactose intolerant as adults, which can lead to intestinal problems. For those who are intolerant, it is essential to eat a lot of plant foods with calcium, such as fortified plant milks, dark green leafy vegetables and seeds (especially poppy, sesame and chia seeds). ” “Magnesium is one of the most recommended supplements by doctors around the world. How come? Because it is almost impossible to get enough magnesium from our diet, especially if we are stressed. In fact, the body consumes magnesium reserves to build stress hormones. Whole grains, nuts, dark chocolate and dark green leafy vegetables are all optimal sources of magnesium. “

A FoodFireFriends spokesperson commented on the findings: “It’s amazing to see how many different nutrients the human body needs to stay healthy. We are human beings in modern society. However, our bodies still need nutrients that come directly from the sun and mother earth. It is therefore important to be educated to these needs, in order to promptly address and prevent health problems and conditions ”.