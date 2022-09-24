Home Health Do you go to the bathroom more than once a day? Risk of future heart attack
Do you go to the bathroom more than once a day? Risk of future heart attack

Do you go to the bathroom more than once a day? Risk of future heart attack

Going to the bathroom frequently may not just be a nuisance or embarrassment if you need it at an inopportune time of the day. This need, in fact, could hide risks worse for health. Several researches have tried to investigate the link between bowel movement and cardiovascular disease, highlighting an important correlation. Going to the bathroom more than once a day, in fact, would expose you to more likelihood of heart attack.

