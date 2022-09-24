Going to the bathroom frequently may not just be a nuisance or embarrassment if you need it at an inopportune time of the day. This need, in fact, could hide risks worse for health. Several researches have tried to investigate the link between bowel movement and cardiovascular disease, highlighting an important correlation. Going to the bathroom more than once a day, in fact, would expose you to more likelihood of heart attack.

At the basis of this investigation there is a panel of patients of over 480 thousand healthy subjects aged between 30 and 79 years. These people must not have had any stroke, cancer, or full-blown heart disease in at least the previous ten years. What emerged from the study of the data is that subjects having bowel movements more than once a day tend to be more exposed to the risk of heart disease than those who, on the other hand, need to go to the bathroom only once every twenty-four hours.

Not only. It was also highlighted that the frequency of evacuation would lead to a series of further ones chronic complications. In fact, cases of diabetes, kidney diseases, heart failure conditions and bronchopneumopathies have been recorded. The greater the number of times you have to use the bathroom, the greater the risk of vascular disease and more. A correlation, this, that did not surprise the researchers too much since also the constipation it is linked to the potential for development of heart disease.

It is therefore worth knowing the main symptoms of a heart attack so that you can recognize it and intervene promptly. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) indicates chest pain that tends to affect other parts of the body, shortness of breath, fainting and nausea among the most frequent signs to pay attention to. Never underestimate these ailments.