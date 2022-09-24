Home News Mattia, the father Tiziano greets his little one: “We will return to ride on a Vespa and throw kisses”
Mattia, the father Tiziano greets his little one: "We will return to ride on a Vespa and throw kisses"

Mattia, the father Tiziano greets his little one: “We will return to ride on a Vespa and throw kisses”

A thought on social media to greet his little one: “We will return to ride a Vespa and throw kisses, Mattia greets everyone. We love you.” With three lines and a photo of him and the baby Mattia smiling on the bike, Tiziano Luconigave his social profile a thought to his 8-year-old son, the youngest of the victims of the flood of 15 September, whose lifeless body was found yesterday, immersed in mud, in an agricultural land in the municipality of Trecastelli, 13 kilometers away from where he had disappeared.

The child’s body was transported to the hospital in Senigallia. He will be subjected to a cadaveric inspection, at the end of which it will be decided whether an autopsy will be necessary. The small body has not yet been officially identified and it is possible that a DNA test is required.

Brunella Chiù’s research continues

For the ninth consecutive day, the search for the last of the people missing due to the flood that hit the center-north of the Marche on 15 September continues: Brunella Chiu, Barbara’s 56 years old. That night, the woman was trying to drive away from her home in Contrada Coste, together with her children Simone and Noemi. The car was hit by a wave of mud and debris: the girl was found dead a few kilometers ahead, while her brother had managed to cling to a tree and save himself, while Brunella was dragged away.

The car, destroyed by the violence of the impact with the wave, was found empty by the carabinieri near Corinaldo. And it is precisely between Corinaldo and Senigallia, in the area where the Nevola and the Misa meet, that they are looking for it even today with teams of divers and personnel on land. After the discovery of little Mattia Luconi, the victims of the flood have risen to 12.

