Do you have freezing hands and feet even during the summer? What could it be and what to pay attention to

Some people may suffer from cold hands and feet even during the summer, but few know what is ‘hiding’ behind this inconvenience.

Having cold limbs, especially in winter and with cold temperatures, is normal, but is it the same even when it’s hot? Although it may seem an uncommon condition, in reality there are many people who suffer from it. Here, but what does it mean? Why, even in hot weather, do those affected by this ailment have to deal with cold hands and feet?

In spite of what one might think, it is a question completely disconnected from the actual temperature, which it concerns the regulation of the body. So it’s very important to be careful.

Frozen hands and feet in summer: what it depends on

The feeling of cold in the hands or feet that it can also extend to the legs, may result from important factors. For this reason, therefore, the phenomenon must be thoroughly investigated to carefully understand the real reasons. The primary causes are connected to blood circulation, sedentary life and cigarette smoke, but also to hormones and it is for this reason that these symptoms have no age or specific limits. Anyone can have this kind of problem at any time. However, when the sensation persists, a specialist should be consulted.

Cold feet and hands in summer, what is the reason (tantasalute.it)

Typically people who are always in the same position, for example many hours sitting, or those who are often standing or who always do the same movement at work, may experience cold hands and feet at any time of the year. In this case it is important to know that every 60 minutes you have to take a break, stretch a bit and then start again. A foot bath can also help: this allows you to fight swelling, pain and other discomforts.

There are cases where it is a medical problem to be solved. For example, when there is not good circulation locally, it is necessary to intervene with appropriate therapy. In other cases it is not a pathological issue, but it is exclusively a factor linked to a condition to vary, therefore easily solvable. When you also feel tingling, tension and other similar discomforts, something is probably wrong. Massages can help, especially if there is discomfort locally generated by location. In this sense it is essential, especially for the feet, to always be seated correctly, to have good posture when walking and above all to use suitable shoes.

Spices such as are of great help chilli and ginger: real cure-all for the circulation. Alternating hot/cold showers are also very useful. This contrast, as demonstrated by the itineraries in the SPAs, allows the circulation to be suddenly activated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

