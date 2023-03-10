Aspirin is one of the drugs that we use more often and more lightly, it is also considered among the safest, but there are mistakes to avoid in order not to incur side effects.

Aspirin is a medicine based on acetylsalicin, a molecule capable, as we know, of relieving inflammatory symptoms such as fever and flu pains. It is also used, in very small doses, to prevent even serious cardiovascular diseases, such as stroke.

Although it is considered a real panacea and can be bought in pharmacies even without a prescription, aspirin is still a medicine and, like all medicines, has contraindications. Knowing which ones are becomes essential to avoid making administration errors that could seriously damage the health of a patient.

The most serious mistakes that can be made with aspirin

1 – TAKE ASPIRIN ON AN EMPTY STOMACH

Due to the fact that it is a very familiar and commonly used medicine, we often underestimate the chemical impact of acetylsalicin on our body. Especially those who use aspirin very often or continuously should absolutely avoid taking aspirin on an empty stomach.

The reason is that this drug can damage the inner lining of the stomach, even reaching cause ulcers (in the worst cases) or severe heartburn (in less severe cases). Particular attention must be paid to this problem both by people who already suffer from gastrointestinal problems but also by those who drink alcohol often and in large quantities.

2 – DO NOT GIVE ASPIRIN TO CHILDREN UNDER 16 YEARS

Aspirin is not a medicine for children and adolescents, and it is information to keep absolutely in mind when it comes to treating feverish symptoms in young people. In young and very young subjects, aspirin favors the onset of liver problems and even Reye’s syndrome, which causes extensive damage to the liver and brain.

In subjects affected by Reye’s syndrome, the liver stops functioning normally and inflammation and cerebral edema can occur which can greatly worsen the patient’s mental faculties.

3 – DO NOT TAKE ASPIRIN AND CARDIOASPIRIN TOGETHER

Cardioaspirin and aspirin perform practically the same function and are formulated from the same molecule. The key difference is that cardioaspirin has a gastro-resistant coating which prevents the capsule from dissolving in the stomach, avoiding inflammation and limiting the risk of ulcers. Compared to classic aspirin, cardioaspirin has a much lower dosage (100 mg instead of 500 mg) and has the function of make the blood more fluid.

Anyone who regularly takes cardioaspirin should not take aspirin to treat episodes of fever and pain because the effects of the two drugs would add up and the risk of bleeding would be very high.

