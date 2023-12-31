Do you suffer from frequent canker sores? Your oral health would be safe with these supplements: science is sure of it

Study Shows Probiotics Can Improve Oral Health

Canker sores, gum inflammation, and tooth decay are not just signs of poor oral hygiene, but could also indicate underlying issues within the body. According to experts, the key to solving these oral health problems may lie in the use of probiotics.

The microbiota, or the community of microorganisms living in the body, plays a crucial role in overall health and well-being. Bacterial imbalances in the mouth can lead to a range of oral health issues, but by improving the health of the microbiota, immune defenses can be strengthened, and the action of harmful bacteria can be counteracted.

Supplementing the diet with probiotics has been shown to effectively address oral health problems at their root. Specific probiotic strains, such as L. rhamnosus, L. paracasei, L. of milk, and Bifidobacterium spp, have been identified as effective in combatting tooth decay causing bacteria, such as Streptococcus mutans.

In addition to tooth decay, periodontal diseases such as gingivitis and periodontitis can also be improved with the use of probiotics. Good bacteria like Lactobacilli have been shown to reduce inflammation and counteract the formation of plaque, thus reducing the risk of gum bleeding and other oral health issues.

Special chewing gum containing L. reuteri, a probiotic, has even been shown to improve the condition of some periodontitis patients in certain tests.

The use of probiotics, in addition to maintaining good oral hygiene practices and regular dental check-ups, could offer a comprehensive solution to addressing oral health problems and improving overall well-being.