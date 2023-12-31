Home » Rome: Cristante, ‘the blanket is short, I hope someone arrives’ – News
“We don’t go home with the three points, despite an excellent performance. Then when Juve takes the lead it’s difficult to recover because they defend very well, it’s one of their characteristics. This defeat leaves us a bit disappointed.” Thus Bryan Cristante, speaking to Dazn, after the Juventus-Roma match.


But now where can Roma grow to improve the ranking? “We have to do more, having the potential to stay ahead – replies the Giallorossi midfielder -. Luckily the league table is short, a quick run is enough to get back in, we have to do everything to get back in January. Let’s hope that someone arrives because the blanket It’s short.”

