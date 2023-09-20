Do you take care of your teeth? You have a better chance of surviving some cancers

According to a recent study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, taking care of your teeth would lead to a better prognosis for some forms of cancer. Let’s find out what it is.

The research was conducted by scientists from the University of North Carolina. After having therefore seen how often to change your toothbrush from teeth, here’s some news that could stimulate correct treatment of our poor teeth.

The team specifically studied the health data of 2,500 head and neck cancer patients from all over the world, using data from the international consortium Head and Neck Cancer Epidemiology (INHANCE).

The results clearly demonstrate how people who regularly visited the dentist (considering at least six visits in a decade “frequent”) and they had more natural teeth than those who had no teeth or had fake ones, before their cancer diagnosis they were more likely to survive.

It is recorded specifically a survival rate of 74% over a five-year period compared to 54% of those who did not go to the dentist. But what could this difference be due to?

Although the causal links are not yet clear, definitely go to the dentist more frequently increases the chances of receiving an early diagnosis.

Furthermore, although in this circumstance the small organ that can fight cancerone should not forget such as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck is the sixth most common cancer in the worldusually caused by tobacco use and alcohol consumption which damage our teeth on a daily basis.

Precisely for this reason the author of the study Jason Tasoulas gave some advice to BBC Science Focus: “Maintaining healthy teeth It largely depends on the use of dental floss or interdental brushes and the regular frequency of dentist appointments (at least every six months)“.

“Our hope is that these results will become a standard part of guidelines implemented for prevention and the management of squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck in the near future“, said the other author of the research, Dr. Antonio L Amelio.

