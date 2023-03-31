Sometimes you wake up tired even after a long sleep. If it happens often, however, you need to see a doctor.

Being sleepy after a night of staring at the ceiling is normal. Less normal is feeling tired after sleeping 8 hours or more. In this case it could be a pathology. Let’s see together the details and what to do.

Not being able to sleep or waking up in the middle of the night and not being able to get back to sleep, it can happen to anyone. If it happens sporadically there’s nothing to worry about: maybe we’re just a little agitated or we’ve had a particularly stressful day. If, on the other hand, it happens frequently, then we can say of suffer from insomnia. Insomnia is a very common disorder among the adult population and especially among the elderly. It can be said that a subject suffers from insomnia when he employs more than 30 minutes to fall asleep or when it takes more than 30 minutes to fall asleep again in case of night awakenings.

You should never underestimate this disorder because sleep is even more important than eating and drinking. You can go a few days without food but you certainly can’t go two days in a row without sleep.

That’s why you wake up tired even though you slept

When it comes to sleep, quality matters more than quantity. There are people who wake up super rested after just 5 hours of sleep and others who still get out of bed tired even after 8 hours of sleep.

At least 6% of the population suffers from insomnia chronic. Mostly women are affected. The most common causes are psychological: we tend to accumulate tensions that prevent us from sleeping. This can have devastating effects on our health. Insomnia, in fact, not only decreases the ability to concentrate in work and study. It is also involved in the onset of other pathologies such as depression, obesity, diabetes and hypertension. Last but not least, those who do not sleep for days can also begin to have hallucinations and cognitive impairment and have more likely to have a heart attack.

But why, even if you sleep even 8 hours without interruption, do you wake up tired? We could be suffering from a neurological disease called ” restless legs syndrome. In practice, during sleep, we continue to move and, therefore, the body never rests and in the morning we wake up more tired than the night before.

What to do if you always wake up tired

What to do in these cases? Surely thereThe first person to consult is your doctor who will evaluate whether it is appropriate to refer us to a neurologist to undergo specific tests. Over the years, various increasingly effective drugs have been developed to reduce falling asleep times and night-time awakenings.

However, before resorting to drugs, let’s try to follow small rules such as turning off the smartphone and computer at least one hour before going to bed; have a light dinner and eat at least 3 hours before bedtime; avoid working out in the gym in the evening; keep the lights dimmed in the bedroom and soundproof the windows and walls.

