Crash Team Rumble recently announced its release date, as well as the date it will enter open beta. Now, thanks to a new blog post from the developer, we have a ton of information about the beta, as well as the battle pass that the game will use.

According to the blog post, Crash Team Rumble’s battle pass won’t let you unlock new characters and powers, as this can only be done through the game. Instead, by purchasing the Battle Pass, you’ll get additional cosmetics.

Additionally, in the upcoming beta, we’ll not only get early access to public matches, but we’ll also have the opportunity to check out private lobbies. There will also be skill-based matchmaking available in the beta, so you won’t get trampled by experienced players, and bot matchmaking is available if you get some practice. But unfortunately, the progress you start with the beta doesn’t carry over to the main game.

Are you excited for Crash Team Rumble?