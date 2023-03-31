People’s Daily Online, Beijing, March 31 (Dong Zhaorui and Li Shiqi) After more than two years of preparation and construction, the Beijing Workers’ Stadium will soon return to the public eye with its familiar classic shape. The reporter learned from the Beijing Major Projects Office that the reconstruction and reconstruction project of the Workers’ Stadium (referred to as “Xingongti”) has recently completed the completion acceptance work and entered the stage of full operation. At present, “Xingongti” is preparing for related competitions, and the sculpture “Welcome to Male and Female Workers” completed in 1959 has also returned. At that time, fans can regain their memories of the past and experience a new experience here.

“‘Xingongti’ has completed the dual tasks of ‘retaining and protecting historical features’ and ‘upgrading functional experience’. On the basis of retaining its own solemn and elegant architectural style, inheriting the historical and cultural features of the capital, and preserving the classic memory of the city, the stadium The user experience has been improved in all aspects, adding another landmark high-quality business, tourism, cultural and sports complex to Beijing.” Zhao Lei, director of the Construction Project Coordination Office of the Beijing Major Project Office, introduced that “Xingongti” is an important part of urban renewal. The key project is a typical case of revitalizing the existing industrial space and rejuvenating it, and it is one of the important measures to promote the high-quality development of the capital.

The return of the classic “Workers Greeting Guests” sculpture

Walking into the north gate of “Xingongti”, the first thing you see is the sculpture “Welcome to Male and Female Workers” completed in 1959 in the center of the North Square. Group of sculptures. The classic sculpture full of healthy and upward atmosphere, combined with the classic oval shape of the football field, the simple and powerful fair-faced concrete facade and the spacious square, the open and comfortable space of the “Laogongti” is reproduced in front of you. It is understood that “Xingongti” follows the principle of “traditional appearance, modern venues”, maintains the “three unchanged” oval shape, facade form and proportion, and characteristic elements, and continues to present the capital’s “Top Ten Buildings” in 1959. “Solemn and elegant architectural style.

Behind the traditional appearance is the blessing of modern technology. “Xingongti” is constructed with fair-faced concrete technology, and it is the single building with the largest application scale of fair-faced concrete technology in China. This technique uses the simplest and most primitive materials to restore the original style of the building, presenting a simple, natural and stable form, and creating a grand and solemn environment. Li Xiajie, deputy manager of Beijing Construction Engineering Group’s engineering reconstruction and reconstruction project department, introduced that fair-faced concrete technology is also a green and environmentally friendly concrete construction technology. Compared with general exterior wall decoration methods, it greatly reduces the generation of construction waste and its impact on the environment. It has obvious advantages in multiple dimensions such as environmental protection, cost saving, self-cleaning ability, post-maintenance, and service life.

Entering the interior of the football field, the reporter saw that the “Xin Gongti” stand adopted a “stand bowl” structure. The original two-story “disk-shaped” stand has become a four-story “bowl-shaped” stand. The slope of the stand is increased, and the audience’s field of vision is wider. At the same time, the circular runway is canceled, the distance between the audience and the athletes will be closer, and the viewing experience will be greatly improved. Additionally, Hongdae’s steel structure dome spans over the stadium. According to Li Xiajie, the newly added canopy has six functions including sunshade, lighting, water supply and drainage, snow melting, photovoltaic power generation and sound absorption and noise reduction. It not only enhances the sound effect in the stadium, but also enhances the ability of “Xin Gongti” to run games and experience in extreme weather.

Both the ability to run the game and the experience of watching the game have been improved

According to Song Peng, deputy general manager of Zhonghe Gongti Company, as the “first batch of professional football stadiums in the country and the first in the capital”, the “New Gongti” not only matches the European mainstream configuration, but also integrates many hardware and software facilities that meet the standards of the World Cup. At the same time, in the process of project construction, we pay attention to the viewing experience of fans, organize fans to visit and discuss, draw constructive opinions and suggestions, strictly follow the guideline of “modern venues”, and complete the double improvement of viewing experience and ability to run games .

Today, the “Stand Bowl” structure has been filled with 68,000 “Guohuai Green” seats. On the east stand of the stadium, the words “BEIJING FC” are spelled out with the two theme colors of Beijing Guoan yellow and green. In the future, “Xingongti” Will continue to highlight “Beijing characteristics, national security style”. “‘Xingongti’ will be re-used as the home stadium of the Beijing Guoan Club in the Chinese Super League starting in 2023. Since last year, the site has been fully prepared for the Chinese Super League. Coordinate the Beijing Guoan Club’s on-site docking in advance, and change the clothes of the players. We will fully listen to the opinions of clubs and players in the setting of professional rooms such as treatment rooms, treatment rooms, and warm-up areas, and will continue to update and improve them to set up world-class cold therapy rooms to enhance the athletes’ competition experience.” Song Peng said.

In addition, the builders also fully absorbed the suggestions of fans, compared with the practice of mainstream European stadiums, and set up a dining area in the main passage area of ​​the stands on each floor of the stadium, selling hot and cold drinks, fast food, snacks, etc., to further improve the ability to serve fans. At the same time, we will continue to optimize the “streamline” of the stadium with the security department, and strictly formulate plans for the entry of player buses, security checks for home and away team fans, and evacuation, so as to maximize the efficiency of personnel flow under the premise of ensuring safety.

Create a 100,000-square-meter urban sports park

The reporter learned that after the transformation, the main above-ground building of the “Xin Gongti” is only the football field, and other places will be built into an urban sports park covering an area of ​​about 100,000 square meters and a lake area of ​​30,000 square meters, creating a multi-functional space for citizens and fans. Fitness facilities and rest scenes. Various sports venues and facilities such as environmental fitness track will be built in the park to become an open urban sports park with the stadium as the core. . “Just like the living room in every family, it provides the city with an open space with a beautiful environment, leisure and entertainment, and communication and interaction. At the same time, it also provides citizens with a convenient and comfortable public fitness environment, further enhancing the citizens’ sense of happiness and gain.” Zhao Lei said.

The construction of “New Workers’ Stadium” will also further promote the overall improvement of the surrounding environment and create a new pattern of integrated and coordinated development of “Workers’ Stadium-Sanlitun”. In the future, Metro Line 3 and Line 17 will also be connected with the commercial supporting area of ​​”Xingongti” to form a “streamline” of cultural and sports consumption in which competitions, comprehensive consumption carriers, sports parks, and public transportation systems complement each other.

