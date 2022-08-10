Doctors and nurses available 24/7: the Ministry’s proposal becomes lawGeneral practitioner and nurses they should be available 7 days a week. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranzaleaves a provision that revolutionizes the Italian Health System and was published in number 144 of the Official Gazette last July.

SkyTG24

reports all the details: the document that asks all Regions to equip themselves with aterritorial organizationby January 2023, of

outpatient facilities, each with 30-35 general practitioners, pediatricians and between 7 and 11 nurses, available 24/7.

The availability of psychologists, obstetricians, social workers and rehabilitation techniciansbut it is not mandatory: it will be up to each Region to choose if there will be these figures.

This Ministerial Decree introduces measures which provide for any type of health care intervention, at any time, in order that the citizen does not have to go to a large hospital and clog it with requests with small pathologies

solved differently.

The Government, through this revolutionary choice, intends to provide one network of local services to citizenswith high health standards in relation to the population, and greater efficiency in the case of ailments of low severity

or chronic, leaving real emergencies in the emergency room.