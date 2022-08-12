After a short illness, Dr. Margherita Fornaciari, director of the Complex Structure of Forensic Medicine, Risk Management and Quality of the Cremona Hospital, passed away. Before her appointment, in 2020, she had worked for 10 years at the Civil Hospital of Brescia as a doctor of legal medicine, until 1994, then she moved to Cremona, where she was appointed risk manager of the company (i.e. the doctor who deals with patient risks).

Moreover, since she had moved to Cremona, she had become a technical consultant for the public prosecutors of Cremona, Brescia and Bergamo. For many years she also worked on the hospital ethics committee.





