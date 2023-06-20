Doctor probably faked hundreds of corona vaccinations, now he is wanted on an arrest warrant

A doctor who allegedly falsified hundreds of corona vaccinations should answer to the Augsburg district court on Tuesday. However, he stayed away from the process. He was then wanted with an arrest warrant.

A family doctor accused of hundreds of allegedly wrong corona vaccinations did not appear for his trial at the Augsburg Regional Court on Tuesday. After a waiting period, the criminal court issued an arrest warrant for the 73-year-old doctor. The police will now try to arrest the man at short notice. The court wanted to make a new attempt on Tuesday afternoon to start the process of “spare vaccinations”

The man is said to have carried out sham vaccinations in 176 patients in his practice in Wemding (Donau-Ries district) in 2021. The man is said to have disposed of the vaccine and only stuck empty syringes in the buttocks of those who wanted to be vaccinated. The public prosecutor assumes 314 manipulated first and second vaccinations.

In addition, the general practitioner is said to have been known as a contact point for citizens who were critical of vaccinations in order to obtain certificates without a real vaccination. According to the indictment, he is said to have certified such vaccinations that had not been carried out in at least 49 cases. In the scene, this is said to have been known as “soft vaccination”.

The man’s two lawyers were also unable to provide the court with an explanation as to why their client did not appear. “I’m currently surprised by the situation myself,” said defender David Mühlberger.