A Ferrari F8 Tributo has been filmed as it wanders undisturbed in the countryside, with a man at the wheel standing sideways.

Anyone who loves cars can’t help but love Ferrari, which is the vehicle with four wheels most dreamed of by all. The cars from Maranello are masterpieces to be treated with extreme care, which have exceptional performance and which, precisely for this reason, you need to know how to drive with white gloves to avoid causing real disasters.

Too often we hear about bad accidents involving supercars, like what happened some time ago in the Marche regionwhere as many as two Ferrari they crashed into the wall of a house due to the stupidity of the drivers. We assure you that there is never an end to the worst, but even today’s story is sensational.

The protagonist, as we will see later, is a splendid F8 Tributo, but in this case there was no real accident. However, the driver had a bizarre idea, namely to take it for a ride on a surface that is certainly not suitable for this type of car. You will see the result shortly.

Ferrari, look at the F8 Tributo in the countryside

What happened and what we reported to you concerns a Ferrari F8 Tributo, which was taken by its owner, or presumed such, to take a tour of the countryside. The supercars, and the cars from Maranello are no exception, are very sensitive to heights from the ground, given that they all have a very low stance, which does not allow them to tackle surfaces that are too bumpy.

The one behind the wheel of this amazing Gran Turismo from Maranello didn’t give a damn, and took it for a ride in the middle of the countryside. The amazing video has been uploaded to the page Instagram “Supercar Fails“, where these incredible stories are often reported, with very serious consequences for cars and for those who drive them in this way.

The Ferrari in question, fortunately, he is not the victim of accidents, and the one who was in the car must be recognized as having excellent skills at the wheel. In fact, we assure you that driving this kind of car is already very difficult on traditional asphalts, and doing it in the middle of the bush must be a lot of fun but also extremely challenging.

The F8 Tributo is a masterpiece car, and we’re sure the bottom side mustn’t have turned out too happy about what happened to her. As we said before, the lowered structure does not allow it to perform at its best on this type of fund, and the hope is that it has not suffered any serious damage.

Unfortunately, the video ends just as the protagonist begins his climb up what appears to be a sort of hill, without showing us the condition of the supercar at the end of this bizarre adventure. The images speak for themselves in these cases, and it is good that you take a look firsthand.