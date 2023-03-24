The Engadget editorial team is committed to searching for high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Some of the linked merchants in the article have a cooperative relationship with Engadget, and the pricing and supply may change. Everything is based on the latest information of the merchants.

Two MSI gaming laptops equipped with RTX 30 series discrete graphics cards are on sale on Amazon. They both have 15.6-inch FHD screens with a 144Hz refresh rate. Playing games and watching videos is also smooth. If you want to buy a gaming laptop Users can use it as a reference.

MSI Stealth 15M

MSI Stealth 15M is equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Although it has a slim body like an ordinary laptop, it is equipped with gaming-grade performance beyond them. It weighs 1.78kg and is about 1.6 cm thick. Inside, it is equipped with an Intel Core i7-11375H processor, a laptop version of the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM.

As for the I/O configuration, it is equipped with 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 and 1 Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI interface and microSD card reader. Now on Amazon, it is reduced from the original price of US$1,399 to US$1,099, a big discount of US$300.

Click here to buy MSI Stealth 15M — US$1,099

MSI Katana GF66

The MSI Katana GF66 gaming laptop also has a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and lag-free gaming images. The internal specifications are Intel Core 12th generation i7-12650H processor, 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM, plus the laptop version of GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which can meet most of the gaming needs.

In addition, it also incorporates the Cooler Boost 5 dual cooling module, with two fans and heat pipes, which can effectively remove waste heat in real time, so that the laptop can always perform at its best. In terms of I/O configuration, it is equipped with 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1 USB-C and 1 USB-A 2.0 ports, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and HDMI interface.

The original price of Katana at US$1,149 is now reduced to US$999, which can save US$150.

Click here to buy MSI Katana GF66 — US$999