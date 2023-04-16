Does rosemary have beneficial effects on the brain? Here is the truth

Rosemary is an aromatic plant that is commonly used in cooking, aromatherapy and herbal medicine. Recent studies suggest it may also have several health benefits, especially for the brain. The herb has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties and has been associated with improved memory and concentration.

Not surprisingly, the plant contains natural chemical compounds that are able to improve brain function by interacting with the blood flow in the brain. This process not only promotes concentration and mental clarity, but also reduces inflammation and protects brain cells from oxidative stress.

We can summarize the benefits on the brain in this sequence: it improves memory and concentration, reduces inflammation and protects against oxidative stress. But that’s not all, because the plant, although it has been used for centuries, has not yet been fully studied. And modern research is beginning to discover its potential as a vital aid to neurological, cognitive and mental processes.

All the benefits you get from rosemary

One of the most promising benefits of rosemary for the brain is its ability to improve memory and concentration. Some studies have shown that inhaling rosemary oil can increase cognitive performance, especially in tasks that require concentration and attention.

In fact, as already mentioned, the plant contains compounds capable of stimulating brain neurotransmitters, responsible for communication between brain cells and improves cognitive functions by providing more oxygen and nutrients to brain tissue. Without forgetting its ability to reduce inflammation.

Chronic inflammation is a common factor in many neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. Rosemary contains compounds that suppress inflammation and protect against oxidative stress, which can contribute to the development of these conditions. By reducing inflammation, rosemary may help prevent or slow the progression of these diseases.

In addition to its brain-boosting properties, rosemary has numerous other health benefits, such as reducing stress, improving digestion, and boosting the immune system. The aromatic plant is safe to use and can be consumed in various forms, with fresh or dried sprigs, essential oil or supplements. However, it’s important to note that rosemary shouldn’t be used in large quantities or by people with certain medical conditions, such as epilepsy or high blood pressure.